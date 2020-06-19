Pravasis cannot be treated as guest workers, says Kerala govt; Chennithala urges withdrawl of order

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kicking up a major row, the state government has issued order saying that the benefits given to the migrant guest workers cannot be extended to Pravasis as they cannot be treated as 'guest' workers.

Earlier the Kerala High Court had explored if the Pravasis can be considered as guest workers while looking into a batch of petition seeking to provide free institutional quarantine to Pravasis.

In response to the court query, the Norka secretary issued an order stating that the Pravasis cannot be treated as guest workers as there are many differences between them in multiple counts. Hence the benefits being given to the guest workers cannot be given to Pravasis.

Earlier, the Supreme Court also ordered the state governments to provide free transport and adequate food to migrant workers who wanted to go home along with free quarantine facilities.

In Kerala, the state government decision to make mandatory COVID-19 negative certificate for returning expats created a controversy as well.

In this backdrop, the state government issued the order stating that Pravasis and guest workers cannot be treated as equal.

The order has already invited criticisms from various coners. Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has urged the government to immediately withdraw the order.

Protesting agaisnt the state government's neglect towards expats, Chennithala began a dawn-to-dusk fast in front of the Secretariat on Friday 9.00 am.