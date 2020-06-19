'We never felt even a fever': How a Kerala couple aged 93 and 89 fought COVID-19 and won

Abhilash Chandran and Hareesh Kumar A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVALLA: A pair of plastic chairs on the veranda welcomes you on entering the courtyard of the Pattayil house in Ranni.

Every morning and evening, an elderly couple sit there, exchanging pleasantries with neighbours, discussing the latest developments and walking down memory lane.

Ninety-three-year-old Thomas Abraham, alias Kunjavarachan, and 89-year-old Mariamma have seen a lot during their lives, with their wide range of experiences including a miraculously successful battle against the novel coronavirus.

Thomas and Mariamma -- hailing from the village-township of Ranni on the banks of the Pampa in the Ponthanpuzha forest valley in Pathanamthitta district -- are from the first family affected by COVID-19 in the second wave of its outbreak in Kerala.

They contracted the infection when their son Moncy Abraham, 55, his wife Remani, 53, and their son Rijo, 25, returned from Italy on February 29. Moncy, Remani and Rijo were çonfirmed with the infection on March 9, after one of their relatives, whom Moncy and family met upon arrival, tested positive for COVID-19 at a local hospital the previous day. Soon, Moncy’s parents were also shifted to the hospital and were confirmed positive the following day.

Being one of the first COVID-19 patients in the country, they were viewed with suspicion and ostracised by villagers. The family had to undergo unimaginable ordeals, more mental than physical. Even top government officials and ministers accused the family of spreading the virus with their careless ways, though they hardly knew about the gravity of the disease. Moncy and his family didn’t even know that they were infected until they underwent tests as insisted by health department officials.

Thomas and Mariamma were scarcely aware of the accusations. The couple was admitted to the Government Medical College hospital in Kottayam for better treatment, where a dedicated team of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff ensured utmost care.

They felt at ease during the 25 days of hospitalisation. Remembering the hospital days, Thomas said the staff treated them as their own ‘valyappachan and valyammachi’ (grandfather and grandmother). “They are like our children. We never felt any difficulty there. The only matter of disappointment was that we had to stay away from home for a few days,” Thomas said.

The couple don’t even believe that they were affected by COVID-19. “We never felt even a fever. They (health department authorities) took us to the hospital for no reason,” they say, without batting an eyelid, almost in unison.

The recovery of Thomas and Mariamma provided a major boost to the state government, especially the health department, in its fight against the pandemic as those above 60 are listed in the high-risk category worldwide.

“Their recovery is the result of teamwork,” said Dr Sajith Kumar, head of the Department of Infectious Diseases, MCH, Kottayam, who led the treatment. "Structured and systematic treatment plans coupled with collective effort helped them beat the disease. The couple’s mental power and strong will helped too, though they had other complications like cardiac issues, diabetes and hypertension," he added.

Two-and-a-half months after being discharged from the hospital, life remains normal for them. While Mariamma is active with household chores, Thomas is a bit restless as his son and family do not let him step out of the house, for fear of monsoon related diseases. An ardent farmer, he can hardly wait to be at his farmland adjacent to their house and check on the growth of each plant and tree.

The couple has a lot to share with visitors, right from the memories of their wedding at the age of 20 and 16 respectively, to their struggles in early life when the village was part of the Ponthapuzha forest, church-related activities, their participation in the ‘Vimochana Samaram’ (liberation movement against the first-elected government in Kerala) in 1959 and so on.

“I was selected as a representative from Ranni for the protest,” Thomas recalled, proving that even COVID-19 cannot dampen his sharp memory.

“They are hardworking people and fought against umpteen challenges in their early life, including various fatal diseases, attacks from wild animals and adverse weather conditions," said Bobby Abraham, who represents the local grama (village) panchayat ward. "The spirit ingrained in them by those experiences have helped them tide over even a new disease like COVID-19. At the same time, an eco-friendly life on the banks of the river Pampa often sustains people here during such crises.”

A small group of people, however, continue to be wary of interacting with them, fearing infection. That remains the only concern for the couple. “Earlier, people were afraid of coming close to us, which pained us deeply. But most of them have realised the facts and have stopped looking at us with suspicion,” Mariamma said.

According to Robin, the couple's grandson-in-law, who also recovered from the dreaded disease, people’s approach towards the COVID-infected is more painful than the disease itself. "Getting infected with COVID is no one's fault. Patients shouldn't be blamed when detected with a disease. My grandfather-in-law could recover from COVID-19, but he’s yet to recover from the mental trauma inflicted by the public at large,” Robin said.

His words should serve as an eye-opener for those who remain inclined to stigmatise people affected by the disease.