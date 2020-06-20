Actor Sreenivasan booked for comments on anganwadi teachers

By Express News Service

KOLLAM/T’PURAM: The Kerala Women’s Commission (KWC) on Friday registered a case against actor Sreenivasan for making public statements slighting anganwadi teachers. After a section of teachers from Kollam took up the issue with the KWC, a formal complaint was registered on the matter.

The actor courted controversy after he said in a TV programme that children in the state were at a disadvantage with regard to education, as they were initiated to the process by ill-educated anganwadi teachers who do not get work elsewhere. He further contrasted the situation in the state to that of developed countries such as Japan, where highly-qualified teachers taught kindergarten kids.

KWC member Shahida Kamal urged the actor to withdraw his statement as the terms he used did not suit the cultural consciousness of the state. The Commission is likely to soon issue a summons to the actor.Meanwhile, J S Shijukhan, general secretary of Kerala State Council for Child Welfare, said Sreenivasan’s comment was immature and misogynistic.

“The government provides special training to the anganwadi workers before they become part of the child care network. The actor’s insult comes at a time when these women are consolidating their presence in the public sphere,” said Shijukhan.There are around 66,000 employees across over 33,000 anganwadis in the state.