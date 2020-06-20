STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Art fraternity bids farewell to director Sachy

Earlier, the body of Sachy, who passed away in Thrissur, was kept at the Advocates’ Chamber at High Court Junction.

Published: 20th June 2020 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Siji, partner of deceased filmmaker Sachy, breaks down on seeing his mortal remains at his house in Kochi | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Good Bye, dear Sachy! When the funeral of writer-director Sachy was held at the Ravipuram crematorium here on Friday, the art fraternity bid adieu to a prominent personality who managed to etch his name in golden letters in Mollywood. Close relatives and colleagues of Sachy, who passed away late on Thursday, attended the cremation.

Earlier, the body of Sachy, who passed away in Thrissur, was kept at the Advocates’ Chamber at High Court Junction. Actors, including Prithviraj, Suresh Krishna, Suraj Venjaramood, Mukesh, Lal and director Ranjith paid their last respects to Sachy. Prithviraj, who was the hero of Sachy’s two directorial ventures — Anarkali and Driving Licence — battled to rein in emotions on seeing his dear friend’s body.

The bonding
Prithviraj and Sachy were particularly close to each other. The former has played the lead  in Chocolate, coscripted by Sachy and  Sethu. The duo scripted another hit movie for Prithviraj — Robinhood. Even when Sachy parted ways with Sethu and became a director through Anarkali, the lead actor he opted for was Prithviraj. The actor was also Sachy’s first choice when he looked for an actor to portray the role of Koshy in Ayyappanum Koshiyum. 

‘A part of me went with you today’Prithviraj Sukumaran

Sachy. There have been a lot of messages. The odd calls that I’ve attended. Asking me how I’m holding up. Consoling me. I guess people who know you and me..know us as well. But there’s one thing most of them told me that I had to silently refute. That you ‘Went on a high!’  As someone who knew all your ideas and dreams, I know Ayyappanum Koshiyum was not your ‘high’. It was the beginning you always wanted. Your entire filmography was a journey to get to this point, from where you would unleash. So many untold stories. So many unfulfilled dreams. We made this grand plan.

You and I. And then you left. I don’t know if you have confided in anybody else your vision. But you have in me. I know that the next 25 years of Malayalam cinema and the rest of my career would have looked a lot different if you were around. But forget cinema. I’d trade all those dreams just to have you around. You used to tell me that we’re alike.

We are. But I hope right now..you feel a lot different than I do. Because grief of this magnitude last hit me in another June, 23 years ago. It has been a privilege knowing you Sachy. A part of me went with you today. Rest well brother...Rest well genius. You still haven’t told me the climax of the sandalwood story. 
(As posted on his FB page)

