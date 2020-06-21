STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid cases cross 3,000-mark in Kerala

127 cases reported on Saturday; chief minister cautions people against lowering guard

coronavirus testing

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the second consecutive day, the state recorded more than a hundred fresh Covid cases. On Saturday, 127 new cases were reported — the highest single-day spike in the state so far. With this, the total Covid cases since the coronavirus outbreak in the state on January 30 crossed the 3,000-mark and stands at 3,039.Of the new cases, 87 were from abroad, 36 from other states and three due to close contact. One healthcare worker at Pathanamthitta also got infected. 

Briefing the media here, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said as the threat of community transmission hangs over our heads it should be ensured that everyone wears a mask, washes their hands and keeps a safe distance."The state has not yet entered  an alarming situation. But it could happen any time. Discussions are on regarding cases in which the source of virus remains untraceable. But the stats so far is a relief as cases due to close contact are not that high. If we are in an infection transmission scenario, the stats will never look like this," said the CM. However, he aired a word of caution against those shops that are yet to mandate its customers to follow   social distancing norms.

In the capital city, a peculiar situation has evolved. The authorities have been asked to ensure that people   strictly follow norms like social distancing. Overcrowding in front of shops is seen in many parts of the state. This can't be encouraged. If it continues, the government will be forced to move to strict measures," added the CM.Earlier, answering a question, the CM said that the death of a 28-year-old Excise driver in Kannur due to Covid-19 will be considered as a special case as it will be examined how such a young person succumbed to the virus. The state is also examining the trend where the source of virus remains untraceable in some cases.

Of the positive cases reported on the day, the highest is from Kollam (24). Other cases are from Palakkad (23), Pathanamthitta (17), Kozhikode (12), Kottayam (11), Kasaragod (seven), Thrissur (six), Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram and Wayanad (five each), Alappuzha and Kannur (four each), Ernakulam (three), Idukki (one). The three contact cases reported were from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Ernakulam.

Fifty seven negative cases were reported on the day and they were from Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha (12 each), Kozhikode (11), Palakkad (10), Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod (two each) and Ernakulam and Malappuram (one each).Three places were declared hotspots in the state on Saturday. Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, Chirakadavu in Kottayam and Vengola in Ernakulam are the new hotspots. At the same time, four places in Palakkad — Shoranur, Perumatty, Vaniyamkulam and Thenkkara — were removed from the list. There were 111 active hotspots in the state as on Saturday.

Govt yet to come across cases of Keralites testing positive in other states, says CM
Answering questions on reports which reveal that Keralites entering other states were getting tested positive for Covid-19, the CM said that the government is yet to come across such incidents. "A communication of this kind has not been received by the state from any neighbouring state," said the CM. The other day TNIE had reported that Keralites arriving in Chennai have been increasingly testing positive for Covid-19 for the past one month as according to Tamil Nadu health department, 47 Keralites who arrived in Chennai in the past 30 days (from May 19) have tested positive.

