KC(M) crisis deepens as UDF asks Jose faction to step down

The crisis is likely to worsen if Joseph resumes his plans to move a no-confidence motion to remove incumbent president Sebastian Kulathungal from the post.

Published: 21st June 2020 06:50 AM

Jose K Mani

Jose K Mani (File photo| Vishnu Prathap)

By Abhilash Chandran 
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The dispute in Kerala Congress (M) over the change of guard in Kottayam district panchayat has pitched into a new dimension after Congress on Saturday formally demanded the faction led by Jose K Mani to step down from the president’s post.At the same time, without completely dismissing the demand for resignation, Jose faction has decided to stick firm on its stance that change of guard would be accepted only as per certain conditions, which Jose had put forth in the deliberations held under the aegis of UDF leadership in the previous week.

The crisis is likely to worsen if Joseph resumes his plans to move a no-confidence motion to remove incumbent president Sebastian Kulathungal from the post.“By sharing the president’s post, we have already accepted the power-sharing agreements in Kanjirappally block panchayat, Changanassery municipality and some other local bodies. An agreement was made during the period of KM Mani with regard to the Kottayam district panchayat president’s post which must also be maintained. While the agreement specifically mentioned about sharing of power, raising another demand contrary to the same is unfair,” Jose said.

At the same time, Jose accused that Joseph was dampening the morale of the UDF workers by creating unnecessary issues during crucial elections. “P J Joseph had created troubles during the previous Kottayam Lok Sabha election by making undue claims for the seat. In the time of Pala by-election, Joseph denied KC (M)’s official symbol for our candidate, fielded a rebel candidate and even wrote to the Election Commission of India to dismiss the nomination of UDF candidate. He also fielded rebel candidates in local body by-polls in Akalakkunnam and Kasaragod as well. Taking these into account, we had demanded the UDF leadership to find a   permanent solution for the issues,” Jose said.

Moreover, Jose faction is still reluctant to accept   Joseph’s move to bring Ajith Muthiramala as the new president of the district panchayat. “We can’t honour those who cheated the party to migrate to the opposite side,” said a Jose faction leader.

Meanwhile, Joseph, who welcomed the UDF’s decision, said all constituent parties in the UDF have the responsibility to accept and abide by the decision of the coalition leadership. “UDF has the courage to implement its decision if anyone is refusing to do so,” he said. A meeting of Joseph faction was progressing in Thodupuzha late on Saturday night to take a decision on the future course of action of the party, post the UDF’s new stand.

