Kuthirapanthy RoB construction begins

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The placement of girders of the rail-over-bridge (ROB) of the Alappuzha bypass at Kuthirapanthy began on Saturday. The first girder was placed in the presence of Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran. Officials said the remaining girders will be installed in the coming days. On account of the girder installation work, rail traffic along the coastal route has been regulated till June 25.

According to the minister, the bypass will be opened for traffic in three months. The Kuthirapanthy RoB is the second RoB of the bypass project. Work on the other RoB at Malikamukku is nearly over. The construction of the bypass project had got bogged down following the delay in getting Railways’ nod to place girders above the railway track.The Railways granted permission to place girders at Malikamukku in January and the nod for the work at Kuthirapanthy was received only in May, officials said.