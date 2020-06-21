Left front slams Mullapally for remarks against Shailaja

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Left front has come down heavily on KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran for his remarks against Health Minister KK Shailaja. The remarks have exposed a hidden move to sabotage the government's Covid control measures, said the LDF. "Not only Mullappally, but Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala, Oommen Chandy and AK Antony too maintain such an attitude. They want to make political gains under the cover of Covid," said LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan.

Law Minister A K Balan demanded that Mullappally should apologise. "Such remarks should not have come from a political leader. Ideally Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala should stop being in touch with Mullappally," mocked Balan.

Mullappally's remarks are unbecoming of his position and not suitable for a political leader, said CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran. "Keralites might not take his remarks seriously. The remarks have provided a new image to Mullappally. If he feels that this hat suits him, let him wear the same," he said.