No hike in fees, but school bus fare may burn hole in pockets

Govt moves to increase road tax of school buses in unaided sector by 5 times

Published: 21st June 2020 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Parents of children studying in unaided schools recently heaved a sigh of relief after the child rights commission directed the schools not to hike the fees this year. But a steep hike in the form of bus fees is imminent when the schools reopen as the government has increased the road tax of school buses in the unaided sector alone by as high as five times. Recently, the state Transport Commissioner wrote to all Deputy Transport Commissioners, RTOs and Joint RTOs informing them about the revised tax rates as part of a budget proposal to increase revenue. In the communique, accessed by TNIE, officials have been directed to classify school buses of unaided institutions as a separate category.  

The note says that the quarterly tax for school buses in the unaided sector will be calculated on the basis of the number of seats, with retrospective effect from April 1, 2020. The note also directs the officials to make arrangements to collect the tax as per the revised rates. The tax rate for school buses of government and aided schools will remain untouched. They will continue to pay a tax of `2,000 (for buses with 20 seats or below) and `4,000 (for buses with more than 20 seats). Since buses in the unaided sector are now taxed on a seat basis, the road tax will come up to `4,000 (for buses with 20 seats or below) and `20,000 (for buses with more than 20 seats).

According to unaided school managers, most of the buses fall in the 20-plus seat category. Some of the leading schools in the state have up to 10-25 buses and the additional burden for such schools will come up to `1.6 lakh to `4 lakh per year. It is obvious that the schools will have to pass on the burden in the form of enhanced bus fees.

“Classifying private school buses as a separate category and charging an exorbitant tax from them is discriminatory. We will take legal recourse against the government’s move,” said Indira Rajan, chief patron, Council of CBSE Schools, Kerala.Meanwhile, Transport Minister A K Saseendran told TNIE that the hiked tax was a budgetary provision mooted by the Finance Department, “The aggrieved persons are free to approach the government. We will examine such cases and see if any changes need to be made,” he said.

STEEP TAX HIKE 
School category    Below     Above
20 seats    20 seats
Govt / Aided     I2,000    I4,000
Unaided    I4,000    I20,000

