STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Oppn criticising Covid-prevention steps for deriving political gains: Pinarayi

Pinarayi reminded the Opposition that insulting a minister, who is part of the system, amounts to insulting the entire system. He urged them  not to play politics with people's lives.

Published: 21st June 2020 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The insinuations by the Opposition against the government stem from the shame of being exposed for using a major tragedy for selfish political gains, Chief Miniser Pinarayi Vijayan  said here on Saturday. Lashing out against the Opposition, Pinarayi said they are more interested in insulting the government than demanding Central assistance to tide over the present crisis.  

"The Opposition seems to be interested only in who can take credit for tackling Covid-19. Whether it is Nipah or Covid, the credit for tackling these diseases goes squarely to the people of the state," he said.
The chief minister sought to know from the Opposition whose interests they are serving. "Didn't your stance on Covid prove detrimental to the state and its people? Weren't all your demands foolish? The lives of many people would have been in danger had the government given its ears," he said. 

Pinarayi reminded the Opposition that insulting a minister, who is part of the system, amounts to insulting the entire system. He urged them  not to play politics with people's lives. "We should give priority to protect the lives of the people," he added.The chief minister was severe on the Opposition for violating all norms of social distancing while staging protests in front of the Secretariat. He also criticised the Congress for taking out a protest march to the institution where nurse Lini's husband Sajeesh works. Lini had sacrificed herself in the line of duty while attending to Nipah patients at the government hospital in Perambra. The protest was against Sajeesh's Facebook post critical of KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran.

According to Pinarayi, the Opposition's suggestion to the government to adopt mitigation strategy against Covid was flawed. He accused them of scuttling the government's attempts to mobilise funds to fight the pandemic through contributions to Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund. They also tried to prevent the government's move to defer a portion of employees' salaries but were defeated legally, he said.

The Opposition also protested when the government insisted on bringing back the Covid-infected and non infected people separately, Pinarayi said. He also accused the Opposition of trying to lower the people's guard against Covid when the government asked everyone to heighten the vigil against the pandemic. 
The chief minister lashed out at the Opposition for alleging that the government was employing PR agencies for image building and was paying the media to report his daily presser. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Gallery
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
Yoga enthusiast seen performing Yoga during the International Yoga Day at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Rejuvenating mind, body, heart, soul: A look at how Indians celebrated International Yoga Day 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp