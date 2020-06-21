Oppn criticising Covid-prevention steps for deriving political gains: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The insinuations by the Opposition against the government stem from the shame of being exposed for using a major tragedy for selfish political gains, Chief Miniser Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Saturday. Lashing out against the Opposition, Pinarayi said they are more interested in insulting the government than demanding Central assistance to tide over the present crisis.

"The Opposition seems to be interested only in who can take credit for tackling Covid-19. Whether it is Nipah or Covid, the credit for tackling these diseases goes squarely to the people of the state," he said.

The chief minister sought to know from the Opposition whose interests they are serving. "Didn't your stance on Covid prove detrimental to the state and its people? Weren't all your demands foolish? The lives of many people would have been in danger had the government given its ears," he said.

Pinarayi reminded the Opposition that insulting a minister, who is part of the system, amounts to insulting the entire system. He urged them not to play politics with people's lives. "We should give priority to protect the lives of the people," he added.The chief minister was severe on the Opposition for violating all norms of social distancing while staging protests in front of the Secretariat. He also criticised the Congress for taking out a protest march to the institution where nurse Lini's husband Sajeesh works. Lini had sacrificed herself in the line of duty while attending to Nipah patients at the government hospital in Perambra. The protest was against Sajeesh's Facebook post critical of KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran.

According to Pinarayi, the Opposition's suggestion to the government to adopt mitigation strategy against Covid was flawed. He accused them of scuttling the government's attempts to mobilise funds to fight the pandemic through contributions to Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund. They also tried to prevent the government's move to defer a portion of employees' salaries but were defeated legally, he said.

The Opposition also protested when the government insisted on bringing back the Covid-infected and non infected people separately, Pinarayi said. He also accused the Opposition of trying to lower the people's guard against Covid when the government asked everyone to heighten the vigil against the pandemic.

The chief minister lashed out at the Opposition for alleging that the government was employing PR agencies for image building and was paying the media to report his daily presser.