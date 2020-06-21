Overbridges in Kerala’s 10 major centres

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To ease traffic congestion, the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala Ltd (RBDCK) will soon construct road overbridges (RoBs) at 10 major centres in the state.An official said the state government had accorded sanction for the project which will be funded by Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. The RBDCK has initiated the process for the construction of the RoBs by inviting the bids for the same.

The project, pegged at `222.7 crore, will be on Design Build and Transfer mode. As per the details, the RoBs will be coming at Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram, Eravipuram and Maliyekkal in Kollam, Guruvayur and Chirangara in Thrissur, Akathethara and Vadanamkurrissi in Palakkad, Tanur Theyyala and Chelari Chettipadi in Malappuram and Koduvally in Kannur.