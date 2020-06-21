Pathanamthitta: 67-year-old ends life after murdering wife

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Gananathan, 67, of Vadekkethil, Attachakal in Konnitook his own life by jumping into Achenkovil river, after allegedly killing his wife on Saturday. Gananathan, an astrologer by profession, was found rushing to the Kavumpurathu kadavu on the side of Achenkovil river after telling the neighbour that his wife passed away in the morning.

The neighbours, who immediately rushed to the house, found the body of his wife, Remani, lying in a pool of blood on the floor. On receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the hospital. On reaching the side of the river, the body of Gananathan was found floating in the river near Kavumpurathu kadavu at Attachakal later. The nature of death would be confirmed after receiving the post-mortem report, police said.