Vikrant theft case may return to police ambit

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which cracked the case of theft of 20 computer components from the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC), is likely to hand the investigation back to the Kerala police. Since it has not found any evidence so far to suggest a threat to national security in the incident, the central agency may withdraw itself from further proceedings in the case, it has been learnt.

The NIA had arrested two people — Sumit Kumar Singh (Bihar) and Daya Ram (Rajasthan) — for the theft which took place at Cochin Shipyard, where the aircraft carrier is being built, in September 2019. The NIA took over the probe after registering a case for waging war against nation (Section 121 of IPC) and conspiracy to wage war against the nation (section 121A).

“The initial probe following the arrest has not revealed any threat to the national security. Both the accused have claimed they stole the components for money. If it’s only a case of theft, NIA may decide to hand the case back to police. The legal proceedings in theft cases are held at the magistrate court,” a source said.

Microprocessor sold on OLX yet to be recovered

Evidence collection in the presence of the accused persons will be completed before Monday. The NIA still has to recover a microprocessor, which the accused claimed they sold through online marketplace OLX. Similarly, both the arrested persons have to be taken to the Cochin Shipyard. They will also be taken to the house where the duo stayed in Kochi.

Computer components including RAMs, microprocessors and hard discs worth `2.1 lakh were found missing when the Integrated Platform Management System was being tested. The FIR was first registered by the police and the probe was later handed over to the NIA, which even announced `5-lakh reward for any information leading to the arrest of the persons involved. Using palm print from the crime scene, NIA zeroed in on Sumit, who was engaged in painting work at the shipyard. He led the investigators to Daya.