Why such cruelty towards Lini's family: Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lini, the nurse who died of Nipah, is Kerala's treasure, said chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. "The entire state stands with her children, husband Sajeesh and family. The state will extend them all security," he said while addressing the media here on Saturday. Criticising the Congress for taking out a protest march to Sajeesh's office, Pinarayi said the state will not allow the Opposition's attempts to hound Lini's family.

"By holding protests against the family, what Opposition duty is Congress fulfilling?" asked Pinarayi. He pointed out that Liny, who gave up her life fighting Nipah in Kozhikode, had won respects from all over the world. "She was martyred in the fight against Nipah. All of Kerala sees her family as our own family. I won't insist that you should do the same, but can't you refrain from attacking them? He (Sajeesh) said who stood with him during the biggest crisis in his life. That's the reason for such protests," said Pinarayi.