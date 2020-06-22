STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chief Minister stooping to CPM cyber goondas' level: Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan came down heavily on KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran for his controversial 'Covid Rani' remarks on Health Minister KK Shailaja, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala extended his support to the party president and shot back at the CM saying he is "stooping to the level of CPM’s cyber goondas".

Chennithala said that since Mullappally himself has already explained his stand regarding the remarks, which in the former's opinion were not anti-woman, he would not make any further comments on that. Pinarayi had said on Saturday that Mullappally was a prisoner of his own insanity. Chennithala alleged no other leader has made as many verbal attacks as Pinarayi did.

"Thamarassery Bishop was called a ‘despicable creature’, Kollam MP N K Premachandran was referred to as a ‘scoundrel’ and RMP’s slain leader TP Chandrasekharan as a ‘traitor’. Pinarayi did not even spare Mullappally’s late father Mullappally Gopalan, who was a respected freedom fighter," he added.

"Further, a CPM minister recently called a Congress leader ‘Poothana’, CPM MLA from Kayamkulam used bad words to criticise the media and the LDF convener made lewd remarks on MP Remya Haridas. Has Pinarayi or his leaders ever apologised for these controversial comments?" Chennithala asked.

He said that the Opposition’s role is to highlight the government’s lapses and they would continue to do it. He added that though there is a concerted effort by the ruling front, including the chief minister, to defame the Congress and UDF, it will not be tolerated.

He said that the Congress would hold hunger strikes in 140 assembly constituencies on Thursday -maintaining social distancing and COVID-19 health protocol - to highlight the apathy shown by the government towards NRKs.

"Is the chief minister acting in the right manner when Keralites are dying in the Gulf countries? People came in large numbers for the Secretariat protest as it is a sensitive issue, but the LDF government has decided to slap cases on our party workers.No issues. But don’t forget that 2,000 people had attended the funeral of CPM leader PK Kunjananthan — the convict in TP Chandrasekharan’s murder," he said.

"No case was charged against Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran either for violating Covid protocol at Pothencode. A convict on parole had attended a marriage held at the CM’s residence and many had not worn the masks properly,” said Chennithala. He said that but for the Opposition, the LDF Government would have got away with a few corrupt deals including Sprinklr data transaction.

Corrupt deals

Ramesh Chennithala said but for the Opposition, the LDF Government would have got away with a few corrupt deals.

