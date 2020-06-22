Contract lecturers under Kerala University cry foul over lack of maternity benefits

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As a token of gift on International Women's Day, the state accorded maternity benefits to permanent as well as contractual women staff of all educational institutions irrespective of the public and private sector.

Kerala thus became the first state in the country to introduce maternity benefits to staff in private and unaided sector too. However, these benefits seem to be a far cry for contract lecturers in the self-financing colleges under Kerala University (KU).

The 400-odd contract staff of various self-financing institutions, including University Institute of Technology (UIT) centres and University Institute of Management (UIM) centres, under the varsity are in the receiving end as they are deprived of maternity benefits.

The pregnant teachers are asked to resign before availing leave and told to rejoin as a fresh appointment. As a result, they do not get any pay during the period of leave. Anusree S (name changed) is a contract lecturer working in a UIM centre who has been bearing the brunt for not getting the pay during the maternity period.

"I am told to terminate my job before starting the leave. Now, I can only join as a fresh appointment. This procedure had made my past service insignificant. Even after the state government issued an order, the varsity is sticking to the old procedure. When I enquired with the university authorities, they said the decision in university proceedings will be taken by the syndicate, based on which the varsity will take a final call," she said.

As per the state government’s notification issued on March 8, the employees will get paid leave for 26 weeks. In addition, the employer should give Rs 3,500 for medical purposes. With the new notification, these benefits are applicable to those in the unaided sector as well.

The Central Government had earlier given its nod for the state government decided to bring them under maternity benefits. The teachers had raised the issue before Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel in the presence of university Vice-Chancellor VP Mahadevan Pillai and Syndicate members. Pillai said the contract staff are not entitled for maternity benefits as their contract is for one year.

"For all contract staff, their period of contract is one year. Then how could we grant paid leave for six months?" Pillai said. According to labour department, all institutions employing pregnant women should grant them maternity benefits. "It is illegal. But, we have not received any complaint so far," a labour officer said.