Distribution of textbooks in full swing in Kerala as ‘First Bell’ rings in phase III today

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With phase III of ‘First Bell’ virtual learning programme getting under way on Monday, the general education department has made arrangements for distributing textbooks — 70 per cent of which was completed while transportation of the rest is on — for the new academic year in schools before June 30.

A Shahjahan, secretary, General Education, said parents can get them from the schools to ensure that the text books are available to all students. "The distribution of textbooks will get over by June 30. We will see to it that the students get them from July 1," he told TNIE.If necessary, the students may even download a copy of the textbooks available in PDF format on the SCERT website.

Earlier, the April 15 deadline for distributing the first volume of school textbooks couldn’t be met on account of the nation-wide lockdown. The textbooks, also published in Arabic, Urdu, Tamil and Kannada, are being printed in three volumes and it is the first volume which is currently being distributed.

Additionally, the department will make video clips of the classes held for students in tribal hamlets and far-flung areas who had been unable to attend the sessions.

