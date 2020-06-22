STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

 SOP recommends strict measures as home quarantine becomes new normal in Kerala

The SOP states that if a returnee furnishes a false-declaration he/she will have to face health and legal implications.

Published: 22nd June 2020 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

quarantine, isolation

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For returnees - both from abroad and other states - who are asymptomatic and not suspected of Covid-19, Kerala mandates room quarantine in residential facilities and dwelling units. Now expecting a large scale inflow of expats, Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) last Thursday came out with a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the returnees and authorities concerned.

The SOP states that if a returnee furnishes a false-declaration he/she will have to face health and legal implications. Other than charging the person under various Sections of IPC and Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance 2020, steps like confiscation of passport have been proposed if the wrongdoer is a foreign returnee.

"The SOP broadly divides international air and ship passengers and domestic air, rail and road passengers from outside the state. Whether it is to one's own residential facility or institutional quarantine facility provided by the district administration or a paid quarantine facility, a returnee will have to make his own transport arrangement except where groups or a large number of people are involved," said an officer of the KSDMA.

As per the SOP, an international passenger upon arrival at airport/seaport will be subjected to initial screening. If they are found asymptomatic, they will be directed to Covid-19 Jagratha check-in counter. There they will have to sign a self-declaration regarding the availability of adequate quarantine facilities at their homes. If such a facility is not there, it has to be informed to the desk in-charge.

In the case of those coming from other states, they will have to register on the Covid-19 Jagratha portal and submit an online self-declaration form before arrival. At the Covid-19 control room in the district, the self-declaration will get assessed and necessary action will be initiated.

For both categories, it will be ensured that government-run institutional quarantine (IQ) will be provided only to the most deserving after actual assessment of facilities by the local body or district administration concerned.

"The local body concerned should ensure that the self-declaration provided by the passenger is correct. Once found incorrect or not following strict quarantine and safety practices, immediately notify the police. Also, shift the person to IQ. The local body will have to educate others in the residential facility. They will also have to identify vulnerable individuals in the same residential facility and follow necessary precautions," the SOP says.

It has been stated that the local self-government, police, Covid Care Nodal Officer and district collector will get an alert upon acceptance of the passenger's request to enter the state or after the entry of the passenger, for better preparedness and monitoring.

The SOP also lists essential criteria for home quarantine, general instructions for the house, precautions to be taken by individuals in quarantine, by the caretaker, other family members if any and on waste collection.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
home quarantine Kerala coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)
Maharashtra freezes 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5,000 crore
For representational purpose.
Insurers now covering patients for healthcare at home
A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Remdesivir to take at least 2 weeks to hit the market
Representational Image (Photo| Express Illustration)
Info overload: It’s time to power off, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ROjxeqlJ9Q
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
Gallery
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp