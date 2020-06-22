 SOP recommends strict measures as home quarantine becomes new normal in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For returnees - both from abroad and other states - who are asymptomatic and not suspected of Covid-19, Kerala mandates room quarantine in residential facilities and dwelling units. Now expecting a large scale inflow of expats, Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) last Thursday came out with a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the returnees and authorities concerned.

The SOP states that if a returnee furnishes a false-declaration he/she will have to face health and legal implications. Other than charging the person under various Sections of IPC and Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance 2020, steps like confiscation of passport have been proposed if the wrongdoer is a foreign returnee.

"The SOP broadly divides international air and ship passengers and domestic air, rail and road passengers from outside the state. Whether it is to one's own residential facility or institutional quarantine facility provided by the district administration or a paid quarantine facility, a returnee will have to make his own transport arrangement except where groups or a large number of people are involved," said an officer of the KSDMA.

As per the SOP, an international passenger upon arrival at airport/seaport will be subjected to initial screening. If they are found asymptomatic, they will be directed to Covid-19 Jagratha check-in counter. There they will have to sign a self-declaration regarding the availability of adequate quarantine facilities at their homes. If such a facility is not there, it has to be informed to the desk in-charge.

In the case of those coming from other states, they will have to register on the Covid-19 Jagratha portal and submit an online self-declaration form before arrival. At the Covid-19 control room in the district, the self-declaration will get assessed and necessary action will be initiated.

For both categories, it will be ensured that government-run institutional quarantine (IQ) will be provided only to the most deserving after actual assessment of facilities by the local body or district administration concerned.

"The local body concerned should ensure that the self-declaration provided by the passenger is correct. Once found incorrect or not following strict quarantine and safety practices, immediately notify the police. Also, shift the person to IQ. The local body will have to educate others in the residential facility. They will also have to identify vulnerable individuals in the same residential facility and follow necessary precautions," the SOP says.

It has been stated that the local self-government, police, Covid Care Nodal Officer and district collector will get an alert upon acceptance of the passenger's request to enter the state or after the entry of the passenger, for better preparedness and monitoring.

The SOP also lists essential criteria for home quarantine, general instructions for the house, precautions to be taken by individuals in quarantine, by the caretaker, other family members if any and on waste collection.