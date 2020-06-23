As COVID-19 cases surge, Thiruvananthapuram faces strict restrictions for ten days

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a slew of restrictions were announced on Monday in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the city through local transmission, further measures for ten days were announced on Tuesday following a meeting with traders at the city corporation office.

"The general stores will be open on alternate days. Malls and supermarkets will be open only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays while vegetable shops will be open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays," said a Thiruvananthapuram Corporation official.

All shops are required to have washing areas with sanitisers and soaps. Traders were also asked to ensure that social distancing is maintained in the shops. If any violation is found during inspections by the city corporation officials or the police, the shop could lose its licence and be shut down temporarily.