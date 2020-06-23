STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
As COVID-19 cases surge, Thiruvananthapuram faces strict restrictions for ten days

"Malls and supermarkets will be open only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays while vegetable shops will be open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays," said an official

Published: 23rd June 2020 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 06:52 PM

Thiruvananthapuram, Covid-19

The authorities have sealed five roads in the Capital city as part of the enforcement of the lockdown measures in the containtment zones. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a slew of restrictions were announced on Monday in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the city through local transmission, further measures for ten days were announced on Tuesday following a meeting with traders at the city corporation office.

ALSO READ: Thiruvananthapuram comes under tougher curbs

"The general stores will be open on alternate days. Malls and supermarkets will be open only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays while vegetable shops will be open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays," said a Thiruvananthapuram Corporation official.

All shops are required to have washing areas with sanitisers and soaps. Traders were also asked to ensure that social distancing is maintained in the shops. If any violation is found during inspections by the city corporation officials or the police, the shop could lose its licence and be shut down temporarily.

