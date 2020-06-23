STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pappukutty Bhagavathar passes away aged 107

Pappukutty Bhagavathar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Pappukutty Bhagavathar, one of the multifaceted personalities of Kerala’s artistic realm, passed away here on Monday. He was 107. Having excelled as a theatre artist, actor and singer, Bhagavathar breathed his last at his house in Perumbadappu due to age-related illnesses.After debuting as a child artist, aged seven, through the musical drama Vedamani, he  portrayed major roles in nearly 25 movies and performed in more than 10,000 plays.

Pappukutty also sang for various films, with Marykkundoru Kunjaadu (2010) — in which he sang a portion of the song ‘Entaddukke Vannadukkum’ alongside Shankar Mahadevan, Rimi Tomy and Subbalakshmi — being his last.

Pappukutty was born on March 29, 1912, at Vypeen. He was among the prominent artists who grew through the events organised at Fort Kochi. The play Maya, directed by the late Thikkurissi Sukumaran Nair, provided him with a break and later got lead roles in prominent plays including Samathwam Swathanthryam, Theruvuthendi, Communist Alla, Bhagya Chakram, Inapravukal and Chirikkunna Chekuthan. 

The films he acted in include Guruvayoorappan, Sthreehrudayam, Muthalali, Vila Kuranja Manushyan, Padicha Kallan and Anchu Sundarikal.His wife Baby and son Jeevan Jose predeceased him. He is survived by children Salma George, who is the wife of director K G George, Mohan Jose (cinema-serial artist), Sabu Jose and Shadhi. The cremation will be held on Tuesday at Perumbadappu with state honours.

