STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Six cases in 48 hours, gold smuggling makes ugly comeback to Kerala

However, frisking and other surveillance activities are being held keeping Covid protocol in mind. 

Published: 23rd June 2020 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: With the airports reopening to receive flights from Covid-hit countries, the Customs Department has upped its vigil to bust gold smuggling rackets, which have reared their ugly head once again in the state. This time, however, smugglers are hiring unemployed people in Gulf countries who are desperate to return home due to Covid-19. In the last 48 hours alone, six cases were registered by the Customs Preventive Commissionerate in Kerala.

“On Sunday, we detected three cases on a single flight from a Gulf country and another on a different flight, both of which landed at Kozhikode airport. Smuggling activities were also detected at Kannur airport. Nine cases of smuggling have been registered in the past one week, in which 5 kg of gold was seized detected. This is a clear indication that smuggling is back,” said Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar. Illegal transportation of gold had declined in the past three months, owing to the global outbreak of the pandemic.   Customs preventive formations have been brought back to action at airports. 

However, frisking and other surveillance activities are being held keeping Covid protocol in mind. “Our teams at various units have enhanced intelligence-gathering activities. Smugglers are probably sending gold in smaller quantities to guage enforcement measures initiated by the Customs at airports,” he said.

New targets
Earlier, carriers usually travelled from Kerala to Gulf countries returned with the gold after a brief stay in those countries. However, since only special flights are operational now, smuggling kingpins are targeting people who might have lost their job due to Covid-19 to operate as carriers. “Most of the carriers we arrested in recent days were people who had lost their job. The smugglers pay for their air tickets and promise remuneration. Some fall into the trap easily,” a Customs official said.

Couriers and postal routes
The Customs is also monitoring parcels sent through couriers. “Using parcels to smuggle drugs and narcotics substances is another modus operandi of smugglers. There have been several such instances reported in other states. We have enhanced scanning in our state to prevent smuggling of drugs via parcels,” Sumit Kumar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
gold smuggling Covid-19 Kerala
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp