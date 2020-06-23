STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SSLC, HSE exam results likely before July 10

The general education department has initiated steps to announce SSLC, HSE and VHSE results before July 10.

Exams

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The general education department has initiated steps to announce SSLC, HSE and VHSE results before July 10. The valuation of papers of all streams is nearing completion and it is expected to be over by next week. Department sources said that the results would be announced before July 10 as a major chunk of valuation of SSLC and higher secondary examination papers would be completed by coming Friday. SSLC results will be announced first and HSE, VHSE results will be announced subsequently.

Ninety-five per cent of valuation has been completed. In the wake of declaration of more containment zones and hotspots in various districts due to rise in Covid-19 cases, the valuation process in some centres got stalled and it will be completed by next week, sources said. A review of the valuation will be held and a board meeting will follow. The state government is keen on announcing the results on or before July 10, sources said.

K Jeevan Babu, director, general education department, told TNIE that the department is making all efforts to publish results at the earliest. “Though valuation at some centres has been completed, it is yet to be finished in containment zones, especially in Kannur and Malappuram. We are trying our best to finish it by next week. After that, we will review the situation and   convene a board meeting to announce the date of results,” he said.

Mid-day meal scheme: Students to get food kits
T’Puram: The general education department will soon distribute food kits, as part of the mid-day meal scheme, to eligible students of government and aided schools as food security allowance. The kits are being distributed to make up for the months of April and May, which were affected by the lockdown. As many as 26,26,763 students from pre-primary class to Class VIII are eligible for the scheme. The kit will comprise raw rice and grocery items.

