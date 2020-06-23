Kerala witnesses yet another single-day spike of 138 cases

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state on Monday reported 138 new Covid-19 cases, its highest on a single day. This is for the fourth consecutive day that new cases have crossed the 100-mark. Of the new cases, 134 are returnees — 87 from abroad and 47 from other states. Health officials feel this could be considered a ‘beginning’, as they expect a high plateau trend with around one lakh expats expected to come to the state in the coming weeks. “No fall is expected in the number of cases. But it can’t be considered alarming.

A majority of those testing positive are returnees. But when they violate quarantine and contact cases climb up, we will be staring at a worst-case scenario,” said a health official. Some officials said if the state widens its testing ambit, more cases within the community will get reported as silent transmission is occurring in society. To corroborate the projection of high plateau trend, the department said that in a presentation before the chief minister last Thursday, it was said only 149 of the 840 flights expected to arrive in the state had reached so far.

This comes to around 18 per cent. “Around 60,000 Keralites have arrived from abroad till date. The rate of positive cases is higher among those who came from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Oman,” says an excerpt of the presentation which is with TNIE. Meanwhile, Monday’s new cases are from Malappuram (17), Palakkad (16), Ernakulam (14), Kollam and Kottayam (13 each), Alappuzha and Thrissur (12 each), Thiruvananthapuram (11), Kasaragod (nine), Kozhikode and Wayanad (five each), Pathanamthitta and Idukki (four each) and Kannur (three). Eighty-eight people recovered.

They are from Malappuram (26), Kannur (18), Palakkad (11), Ernakulam (nine), Kozhikode and Kasaragod (seven each), Kottayam and Thrissur (four each) and Idukki (two). Parappanangadi municipality in Malappuram, Kattapana municipality and Rajakumari in Idukki and Vellangaloor in Thrissur were declared hostpots.