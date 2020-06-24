141 new cases, 1 death

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the death of a 68-year-old man in Kollam, the number of Covid-19 deaths in the state has touched 22. Meanwhile, of the 141 positive cases reported on Tuesday, 131 were returnees — 79 from abroad and 52 from other states. Nine got infected due to close contact and in Ernakulam a healthcare worker tested positive for Covid-19. Sixty persons recovered. Seven new hotspots were announced and eight were removed, taking the totl number of hotspots to 111.

The positive cases were — 27 each from Pathanamthitta and Palakkad, 19 from Alappuzha, 14 from Thrissur, 13 from Ernakulam, 11 from Malappuram, eight from Kottayam, six each from Kozhikode and Kannur, four each from Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam and two from Wayanad.

The recoveries were 15 from Malappuram, 12 from Kottayam, 10 from Thrissur, six each from Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam, four from Kollam, three each from Thiruvananthapuram and Wayanad, and one from Kannur. The new hotspots were Ramapuram, Mutholi, Thalayazham and Thirikodithanam in Kottayam, Nayarambalam in Ernakulam, Pattanakad and Karthikapally in Alappuzha.