Covid certificate: Discussions on with Centre, says Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state is engaged in discussions with the Centre to reduce inconvenience to expatriates in the wake of Covid test certificate being made mandatory for those arriving in the state on flights from abroad, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.The chief minister said a decision on the matter will be arrived at after discussions with the Centre are concluded. In the wake of the state writing to the Centre on the Covid certificate issue, the Ministry of External Affairs got in touch with embassies of various countries and informed the status of the arrangements to the chief secretary, he said.

While UAE conducts rapid antibody tests on passengers prior to departure, Qatar allows only those who are marked green in a mobile app to travel. Though Covid tests are conducted only in two airport terminals in Kuwait, it will be expanded to more terminals on the request of airline companies, Pinarayi said.

“Only RT-PCR tests are available in Oman. The Indian Embassy has got in touch with private hospitals but has informed that the chances of finding a solution before June 25 looks remote,” he said. The state has kept June 25 as the date from which Covid tests on expatriates become mandatory.While some private hospitals in Saudi Arabia conduct rapid antibody tests, the local government has not recognised such tests. The MEA has also informed that conducting Covid tests in Bahrain is difficult, Pinarayi added.

The chief minister reiterated the state’s resolve that all passengers in private and chartered flights should have been tested for Covid-19 before departure, from June 25 onwards. The state will step up screening facilities at airports as more flights arrive. Senior IAS, IPS officers will be assigned the task of coordinating arrangements at the airports, he added.

Centre turns down state’s demands on expats

T’Puram: The Centre is understood to have turned down two proposals put forward by the state on return of expatriates to the state. According to sources, the Centre informed the Chief Secretary that the state’s proposal to conduct TrueNat test for the NRKs prior to departure was not feasible as Gulf countries do not approve such a test. Another demand by the state to bring back all the expatriates who have tested Covid-19 positive in a separate flight was also turned down citing ‘practical difficulties’.