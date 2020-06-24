STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Did Pinarayi keep mum on Keralites testing positive in other states?

As per a document accessed by TNIE, the CM was informed about issue on June 18 itself

Published: 24th June 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Raising doubts that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan deliberately kept mum on the issue of Keralites testing positive for coronavirus upon arrival in other states, it has come to light that the expert committee for Covid-19 had apprised him about the development.The chief minister, while answering questions during Covid briefing on June 20, said he was unaware of such an incident. He further said no state has so far brought such an incident to the notice of the state government. He reiterated the same during the media briefing on Tuesday also.

However, as per a document accessed by TNIE, the chief minister was well aware of the same on June 18 itself as B Ekbal, chairman of state expert committee for Covid-19, had informed him about the development.During the high-level meeting last Thursday, Ekbal brought the issue to the chief minister’s attention.In the meeting, Ekbal stressed the need for ensuring real-time data sharing with other states. 

A two-way data sharing was stressed upon so that Keralites turning positive there on arrival and people belonging to other state’s turning positive upon arrival in Kerala could be intimated without delay. The expert committee chairman also highlighted the need for undertaking contact tracing exercise once a positive case gets reported in this manner.According to a member of the state rapid response team for Covid-19, Keralites turning positive upon arrival in other states is an open secret and the state had received intimation on the same from neighbouring states like Tamil Nadu.

“An exact figure of how many Keralites turned positive upon arrival in other states is yet to be collected. But there is unofficial information that some states like Tamil Nadu were actively considering to restrict the entry of Keralites. Here in Kerala, returnees from abroad and other states form a majority of the positive cases. In other states also, returnees, including those from Kerala, are testing positive. There is nothing unusual in it,” said the member, on condition of anonymity.

However, when asked whether the trend of Keralites testing positive for Covid-19 upon arrival in other states is an indication of the existence of community transmission, the member negated the same.“If there is a large cluster of cases with an unknown source from various areas, we can say that there is community transmission. But so far such a scenario has not happened in the state. They might have got exposed to others while travelling and that makes them infected. But one thing is clear. There is silent transmission in the state and the same has been noted in the sentinel surveillance also,” said the member.Last Friday, TNIE had reported that Keralites arriving in Chennai have been increasingly testing positive for Covid-19 for the past one month.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp