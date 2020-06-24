Factional war in KC(M) puts UDF in a catch 22 situation

Abhilash Chandran By

Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: With P J Joseph and Jose K Mani setting goals beyond their gain in Kottayam district panchayat, the dispute in Kerala Congress (M) has become a tough nut to crack for the UDF.Though the prevailing dispute in KC(M) is over sharing the president’s post in the panchayat between the Jose K Mani and P J Joseph-led factions, both groups have an agenda above this issue, which is evident from their responses. Both groups have launched efforts to ensure maximum seats in the upcoming local body elections and assembly election due in 2021, making reconciliation a vexed issue for UDF.

Though UDF convener Benny Behanan and AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy have demanded the Jose faction to implement the UDF decision to step down from the panchayat president post and hand it over to Joseph faction, before heading to further discussion on factional disputes, Jose is reluctant to budge.

“We want a permanent solution for all the issues beyond the dispute over change of guard in Kottayam district panchayat. While the UDF leadership had entered into discussions at this level, implementing a partial solution evolved in the discussion is unfair now. Let the talks continue. We hope a decision on everything can be taken in three days,” said a Jose faction leader.

The faction also wants the UDF not to succumb to the pressure tactics of Joseph.At the same time, it is learnt that Joseph has slightly deviated from his earlier decision to move a no-confidence motion in the panchayat, but has put the onus on UDF leadership to execute its decision, as part of exerting pressure on it.

“With regard to the implementation of the UDF’s decision, we have political importance beyond getting power in the panchayat for just three months. We have other options to get the UDF decision executed than moving a no-trust motion,” said a Joseph faction leader.Joseph and team expect that Jose can’t stay adamant ignoring the UDF’s demand for resignation in the panchayat. The Joseph faction also expects that UDF leadership would step into next level of action if Jose refuses to toe the line. To pressurise UDF, Joseph has already demanded the execution of its decision without delay. “UDF has the responsibility to implement its decision without delay,” Joseph said.