STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Factional war in KC(M) puts UDF in a catch 22 situation

With P J Joseph and Jose K Mani setting goals beyond their gain in Kottayam district panchayat, the dispute in Kerala Congress (M) has become a tough nut to crack for the UDF.

Published: 24th June 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress (M) leader PJ Joseph

Kerala Congress (M) leader PJ Joseph (File Photo | EPS)

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: With P J Joseph and Jose K Mani setting goals beyond their gain in Kottayam district panchayat, the dispute in Kerala Congress (M) has become a tough nut to crack for the UDF.Though the prevailing dispute in KC(M) is over sharing the president’s post in the panchayat between the Jose K Mani and P J Joseph-led factions, both groups have an agenda above this issue, which is evident from their responses. Both groups have launched efforts to ensure maximum seats in the upcoming local body elections and assembly election due in 2021, making reconciliation a vexed issue for UDF.

Though UDF convener Benny Behanan and AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy have demanded the Jose faction to implement the UDF decision to step down from the panchayat president post and hand it over to Joseph faction, before heading to further discussion on factional disputes, Jose is reluctant to budge. 

“We want a permanent solution for all the issues beyond the dispute over change of guard in Kottayam district panchayat. While the UDF leadership had entered into discussions at this level, implementing a partial solution evolved in the discussion is unfair now. Let the talks continue. We hope a decision on everything can be taken in three days,” said a Jose faction leader. 

The faction also wants the UDF not to succumb to the pressure tactics of Joseph.At the same time, it is learnt that Joseph has slightly deviated from his earlier decision to move a no-confidence motion in the panchayat, but has put the onus on UDF leadership to execute its decision, as part of exerting pressure on it. 

“With regard to the implementation of the UDF’s decision, we have political importance beyond getting power in the panchayat for just three months. We have other options to get the UDF decision executed than moving a no-trust motion,” said a Joseph faction leader.Joseph and team expect that Jose can’t stay adamant ignoring the UDF’s demand for resignation in the panchayat. The Joseph faction also expects that UDF leadership would step into next level of action if Jose refuses to toe the line. To pressurise UDF, Joseph has already demanded the execution of its decision without delay. “UDF has the responsibility to implement its decision without delay,” Joseph said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Congress (M)
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp