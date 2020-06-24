STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

New dilemma: Minor surgery Rs 2K, pre-op Covid test Rs 4.5K

 Private hospitals stipulate that patients have to take Covid-19 tests at either government-run or private labs before a surgical procedure.

Published: 24th June 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

For representational purpose

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Private hospitals stipulate that patients have to take Covid-19 tests at either government-run or private labs before a surgical procedure. Now, they are in a dilemma as the cost of a coronavirus detection test— Rs 4,500—is much higher than a simple incision and drainage (I&D) procedure to remove pus or boils, which costs less than Rs 2,000.Patients visiting private hospitals for minor surgical procedures are also being asked to take the RT-PCR test — the standard test to detect Covid — as per the directive of the state government, which has been following the guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). 

Dr T K Manoj, a neurosurgeon at St James Hospital in Chalakudy, told TNIE that patients who come for minor surgical procedures end up paying more for Covid-19 tests.“We see the hardship of patients who come to the hospital every day for normal surgical procedures to remove an abscess, boil or even to remove a steel rod inserted earlier as part of a surgery. When this issue was brought to the notice of the Central government to reduce the rate, they had passed the buck to the state government. An appropriate decision is awaited,” Dr Manoj said.

He also said that states like Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have brought down the price of the Covid-19 test from `4,500 to the range of `2,200-`2,500. Doctors demand that the rates for Covid-19 tests should be brought down to make it affordable to everyone. But Dr Abraham Varghese, the state president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), said that the stage has come where even minor surgical procedures are considered as emergencies.

“Doctors can take a call whether they should go ahead with the surgery without asking the patient to undergo Covid-19 tests. But the doctor concerned should have 100 per cent certainty that the patient is not a carrier of the coronavirus,” Dr Abraham said.Currently, doctors at private hospitals are undertaking only emergency surgeries without Covid-19 tests. According to ICMR regulations, the RT-PCR tests are done at 24 government laboratories and seven private labs in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp