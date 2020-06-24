New dilemma: Minor surgery Rs 2K, pre-op Covid test Rs 4.5K

CYNTHIA CHANDRAN By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Private hospitals stipulate that patients have to take Covid-19 tests at either government-run or private labs before a surgical procedure. Now, they are in a dilemma as the cost of a coronavirus detection test— Rs 4,500—is much higher than a simple incision and drainage (I&D) procedure to remove pus or boils, which costs less than Rs 2,000.Patients visiting private hospitals for minor surgical procedures are also being asked to take the RT-PCR test — the standard test to detect Covid — as per the directive of the state government, which has been following the guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Dr T K Manoj, a neurosurgeon at St James Hospital in Chalakudy, told TNIE that patients who come for minor surgical procedures end up paying more for Covid-19 tests.“We see the hardship of patients who come to the hospital every day for normal surgical procedures to remove an abscess, boil or even to remove a steel rod inserted earlier as part of a surgery. When this issue was brought to the notice of the Central government to reduce the rate, they had passed the buck to the state government. An appropriate decision is awaited,” Dr Manoj said.

He also said that states like Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have brought down the price of the Covid-19 test from `4,500 to the range of `2,200-`2,500. Doctors demand that the rates for Covid-19 tests should be brought down to make it affordable to everyone. But Dr Abraham Varghese, the state president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), said that the stage has come where even minor surgical procedures are considered as emergencies.

“Doctors can take a call whether they should go ahead with the surgery without asking the patient to undergo Covid-19 tests. But the doctor concerned should have 100 per cent certainty that the patient is not a carrier of the coronavirus,” Dr Abraham said.Currently, doctors at private hospitals are undertaking only emergency surgeries without Covid-19 tests. According to ICMR regulations, the RT-PCR tests are done at 24 government laboratories and seven private labs in the state.