PPE kits will do if Covid tests can't be conducted on expats: Kerala government

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Expatriates can use Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits in case the countries, from where they are departing on flights to the state, do not conduct Covid tests. A decision to this effect was taken by the state cabinet which met here on Wednesday.

The PPE kits will be provided by airline companies. The state government had earlier insisted that Covid test was mandatory for all expatriates returning to the state with effect from June 25.

The state's climbdown from its earlier stance came after the Centre informed that some Gulf countries have conveyed to Indian embassies concerned about practical difficulties in conducting Covid tests.

The Centre had also reportedly turned down two proposals put forward by the state on return of expatriates. The Centre informed the state Chief Secretary that it's proposal to conduct TrueNat test for the NRKs prior to departure was not feasible as Gulf countries do not pprove such a test.

Another demand by the state to bring back all the expatriates who have tested Covid-19 positive in a separate flight was also turned down citing 'practical difficulties'.

The state's insistence on Covid tests had triggered a huge outcry from expatriates, mainly due to the practical difficulties and huge costs involved. Opposition parties in the state too had urged the goverment to revoke the norm.