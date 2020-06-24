SNDP Yogam leader questioned over 'fraud' found hanging in union office near Alappuzha

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellapally Natesan’s close aide K K Mahesan was found hanging at the union office at Mararikulam near here on Wednesday.

Mararikulam police said the body was found by 10 am. Mahesan, who is the SNDP Yogam Kanichukulangara union secretary, had been missing since morning. After his phone was out of range, a relative begin to search for him and found his car parked outside the union office.

Later, police arrived, broke open the door of the office and found that he was hanging from a ceiling fan.

Mararikulam CI S Rajesh said the investigation is in the preliminary stage. “More details will be revealed later. A letter written by Mahesan was found in the office,” CI said.

Cases related to micro finance 'fraud' by the SNDP Yogam Mavelikkara union are under the investigation of the Crime Branch wing of police. The Crime Branch had summoned Mahesan many times in connection with the investigation this month.

A letter circulating on WhatsApp groups of the SNDP union said the Crime Branch was trying to frame him in the case. The letter was found in the office. Police suspect that it is a suicide note.

Police began steps to shift the body from the union office to Alappuzha Medical College for a postmortem.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)