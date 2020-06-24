STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

SNDP Yogam leader questioned over 'fraud' found hanging in union office near Alappuzha

A letter circulating on WhatsApp groups of the SNDP union said the Crime Branch was trying to frame him in the case. The letter was found in the office. Police suspect that it is a suicide note.

Published: 24th June 2020 01:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

K K Mahesan

K K Mahesan

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellapally Natesan’s close aide K K Mahesan was found hanging at the union office at Mararikulam near here on Wednesday.

Mararikulam police said the body was found by 10 am. Mahesan, who is the SNDP Yogam Kanichukulangara union secretary, had been missing since morning. After his phone was out of range, a relative begin to search for him and found his car parked outside the union office.

Later, police arrived, broke open the door of the office and found that he was hanging from a ceiling fan.

Mararikulam CI S Rajesh said the investigation is in the preliminary stage. “More details will be revealed later. A letter written by Mahesan was found in the office,” CI said.

Cases related to micro finance 'fraud' by the SNDP Yogam Mavelikkara union are under the investigation of the Crime Branch wing of police. The Crime Branch had summoned Mahesan many times in connection with the investigation this month.

A letter circulating on WhatsApp groups of the SNDP union said the Crime Branch was trying to frame him in the case. The letter was found in the office. Police suspect that it is a suicide note.

Police began steps to shift the body from the union office to Alappuzha Medical College for a postmortem.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SNDP Yogam KK Mahesan
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp