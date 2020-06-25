152 cases, 81 recoveries on Wednesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state reported its biggest one-day spike in Covid-19 on Wednesday with 152 cases. With this, for the sixth consecutive day, cases crossed the 100-mark. From Friday, a total of 657 cases were reported. Of the cases reported on the day, 144 were returnees - 98 from abroad and 46 from other states. Eight got infected due to close contact. Briefing the media here, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that, as the threat of community transmission looms large over the state, people should make no fault in washing their hands, wearing facemasks and practising social distancing.

Cases due to close contact were from Kannur (three) and one each Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Thrissur. Eighty-one recovered include 35 from Kozhikode, 13 from Alappuzha, 10 from Kannur, seven from Malappuram, four each from Ernakulam and Thrissur, three from Kottayam, two from Idukki and one each from Kollam Pathanamthitta and Palakkad.

Hotspots

On the day, 14 hotspots were newly added and 14 removed from the list. The total number of active hotspots in the state is 111. The newly added hotspots are Karikkakam and Kadakampally in T’Puram, Sreemoolanagaram in Ernakulam, Thanoor in Malappuram, Chirakkal, Chittariparamabu, Kurumathoor, Kolachery, Koothuparamba municipality, Maloor, Mokeri, Peralassery and Sreekantapuram municipality in Kannur and Alappuzha municipality.