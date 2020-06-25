STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
17 of 35 workers positive on return, migrants’ comeback in trouble

Having  hitched a risky ride on midnight trains and buses to their home states from Kerala after the coronavirus outbreak, migrant labourers may not find it easy to return to the state.

Published: 25th June 2020 06:40 AM

By Dhinesh Kallungal & Gopika varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: Having  hitched a risky ride on midnight trains and buses to their home states from Kerala after the coronavirus outbreak, migrant labourers may not find it easy to return to the state. Not when around half the workers from one group test positive for Covid-19, as happened in Thrissur. As many as 17 migrant labourers — out of 35 West Bengal natives brought by a private contractor for work on the KSEB power grid — have tested positive, 12 on Wednesday.

The health authorities are keeping their fingers crossed on the result of the remaining 18 migrants, whose samples have been collected. While these 17 cases were unexpected, the development has pushed the total number of active cases in Thrissur to 127.“All 35 were placed under quarantine in Chalakudy after their arrival on June 15. Among those infected, 12 labourers are aged between 20 and 40,” District Medical Officer Dr K J Reena told TNIE.

While their number is not a big proposition, the percentage of cases in a group that came from West Bengal is worrying. It is set to have a direct bearing on the arrival of migrants, who had gone  to their native places but are now exploring ways to return to work. Many employers have started approaching the state government seeking permission to bring migrant workers back to the state. 

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said a surveillance system will be put in place at border railway stations. Migrant labourers arriving to the state will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine. But the expenses for the sequestering facility will have to be borne by the contractors, he said. 

“Some migrant labourers arrived without valid documents and others didn’t have a contractor. They were not allowed to enter the state. Such migrant labourers should be shifted to the nearest institutional quarantine facility. The respective district administration should ensure it,” he said.

GOVT CLIMBS DOWN ON -VE CERTIFICATE
T’Puram: The state government on Wednesday said Covid -ve  certificate is mandatory only for NRKs returning from countries where test is available

local spread: war room in T’puram
In the wake of increasing cases of local transmission, T’Puram has been put on alert and a war room has been set up at the collectorate to coordinate containment activities. 

