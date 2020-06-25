STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Camel protest against fuel price hike lands Kerala political party workers in legal tangle

Published: 25th June 2020 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 05:40 PM

The protesters had brought in a camel owned by a man from Poovar and used it to draw a car as a token of protest against the fuel price hike.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Congress (Skaria Thomas) workers, who held a protest against the hike in fuel prices using a camel, were caught in a fix after police booked them under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The Thiruvananthapuram district committee of the party, which is aligned with the Left Front, had conducted the protest in front of the Secretariat on Wednesday.

The Cantonment police later registered a case against the owner of the camel and 10 party leaders for causing suffering to the animal. They were also booked under the Epidemic Diseases Ordinance for defying restrictions put in place in connection with COVID-19.

Cantonment Station House Officer B M Shafi confirmed that cases were registered against the protestors and added that follow-up action will be taken in due time.

Camel protest Kerala Congress (Skaria Thomas)
