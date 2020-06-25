Controversial CPM leader Sakeer Hussain on way out?

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It seems the controversial CPM Kalamassery area secretary Sakeer Hussain is on his way out.

The CPM Ernakulam district committee, which met here on Wednesday, has sent its recommendation to expel Sakeer to the state committee.The decision was taken as per the inquiry conducted by the committee headed by senior party leader C M Dinesh Mani into the complaints against Sakeer, on amassing of illegal assets and financial irregularities.

The official decision to expel Sakeer will come once the state secretariat meets in the coming days. When contacted, CPM district secretary C N Mohanan said: “We are yet to take a final decision. We have discussed the matter today.” He did not comment further.Sakeer, the CPM leader from Kalamassery, is not new to controversies. Police, two years ago had registered a case and arrested him in connection with the kidnapping of an industrialist.

He was then ousted from the post of area secretary. The CPM then conducted an inquiry into the incident with the help of a committee that included senior leader Elamaram Kareem, which gave a clean chit to Sakeer. Following the inquiry report, he was reinstated as Kalamassery area secretary.However, a new allegation was raised against him in 2019 by a CPM leader from Kalamassery stating that Sakeer has amassed illegal assets and alleged that he was involved in financial irregularities. Following the complaint, the party constituted an internal inquiry committee headed by senior leader Dinesh Mani.