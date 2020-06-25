G Sukumaran Nair is NSS general secretary again

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: G Sukumaran Nair and Dr M Sasikumar were re-elected NSS general secretary and treasurer respectively at the 106th annual budget session of the NSS held through videoconferencing at the organisation’s headquarters at Perunna in Changanassery, on Wednesday. Presenting the budget, Sukumaran Nair registered the organisation’s strong displeasure towards the state government’s unilateral reforms in the general education sector.

“Without acknowledging the contributions made by the organisations and institutions for the development of general education sector, the government is trying to sideline them. Moreover, unilateral reforms initiated without properly consulting managements will ruin the state’s general education sector,” he said. He also hailed the steps initiated by the state and Central governments to deal with the pandemic.

The conference also elected nine persons to the NSS director board. They are G Sukumaran Nair (Changanassery), Kalanjoor Madhu (Adoor), NV Ayyappan Pillai (Karunagappally), Chithara S Radhakrishnan Nair (Chadayamangalam), KK Padmanabha Pillai (Ambalapuzha), VA Baburaj (Nedumangad), R Balakrishna Pillai (Pathanapuram), G Thankappan Pillai (Kottarakkara) and Kottukal Krishna Kumar (Neyyattinkara).