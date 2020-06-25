STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gang tries to con Malayalam actress Shamna Kasim using TikTok ‘groom’

Four people have been arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from actor Shamna Kasim.

Shamna Kasim, Poorna

Mollywood actress Shamna Kasim aka Poorna

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Four people have been arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from actor Shamna Kasim. Police said the four approached the actor with a marriage proposal, showing her the photograph of a TikTok model from Kasaragod as the groom, and later threatened and demanded Rs 1 lakh from her.Maradu police arrested the four hailing from Thrissur -- Rafeeq Mohammed, 30, Ambalathu House, Vadanappally; Ramesh Krishnan, 35, Korattikkara, Kunnamkulam; Sarath Sivadasan, 25, Kaippamangalam; and Asharaf Saidu Mohammed, 52, Kundaliyoor – based on the complaint filed by Shamna’s mother Roulabi. They are on the lookout for two others.

The gang first contacted the actor, also known as Poorna, in March with the proposal and gave her the Kasaragod man’s contact. Claiming to be from Kozhikode, they visited her house at Maradu on June 3 and told her that they wanted to take the proposal forward. However, Shamna’s parents grew suspicious when the visitors started taking photographs and videos of the house and property.

‘Gang said they would spoil Shamna’s career’

They demanded money from the actor and threatened her. She did not have any image of the prospective groom as he had only spoken to her. It is learnt he used a fake profile. “One person from the gang contacted us over phone. He demanded Rs 1 lakh in cash and threatened they would spoil Shamna’s career by publishing some videos,” Roulabi told mediapersons. After the arrest, the four were sent to Karukutty on Tuesday for Covid testing and later remanded in judicial custody.

“One of them has criminal antecedents while the background of the others is being probed,” said a police officer. “A probe is under way,” said C Vinod, Inspector of Police, Maradu. The police have filed an FIR under IPC sections 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt to commit extortion), among others.

