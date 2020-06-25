STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala, Karnataka join hands to ensure hassle-free class 10 exam experience for 367 students

S Suresh Kumar, the Karnataka minister for primary and secondary education, tweeted that all the 367 students from border villages appeared for the examination on the opening day.

This comes in the wake of severe demands for cancellation of examination from the students fraternity, who have flooded social media with their demands.

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: The governments of Karnataka and Kerala worked in tandem to ensure 367 Class X students from Kasaragod wrote an anxiety-free final examination in different parts of Dakshina Kannada district as the SSLC examination in Karnataka started on Thursday.

The Dakshina Kannada district administration arranged buses and smaller vehicles from 25 border points to take students from Kerala to their examination centres.

"A majority of them reached the interstate border at Thalappady and were ferried to examination centres in KSRTC buses. Only one student sat in each row of the bus to maintain physical distancing," said an education department official in Dakshina Kannada.

In Sullia and other taluks, Kerala students furnishing hall tickets were allowed to enter Dakshina Kannada.

Mangaluru, Bantwal, Puttur and Sullia taluks of Dakshina Kannada share borders with Kasaragod, and residents -- irrespective of their mother tongue -- living in the border villages of Kerala send their children to schools in Karnataka because of accessibility.

Kasaragod collector D Sajith Babu said the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) would run buses to the pickup points on the border on all exam days. Buses running up to Manjeshwar would ply up to Thalappady, he said.

"Students won't require the e-pass to cross the border. Their examination hall admit card will be enough," he said.

Students should reach their pickup points on the border between 7am and 7.30am, the district collector said. The examinations will end on July 4.

Students may call these numbers for vehicles:

  • Puthur: 8971488100

  • Muguli: 9895975237

  • Anakkal: 9686926820

  • Saradka: 9449448977, 8431461397

  • Beripadav: 9483904804

  • Nantharapadav: 9567341230

  • Kedhampady: 9481264175

  • Bayar: 9481020514

  • Kayarmar: 7760187446

  • Thalakki: 9108589033

  • Salathur: 974069142

  • Mangaluru North Thalappady: 9449895090

  • Manchanady: 9945123136

  • Mangaluru South Thalapady: 9844994033

  • Ardhamoole: 9480980272

  • Galimukha: 9480533655

  • Kayarpadav: 9741813849

  • Mayyala: 9591306618

  • Panaja: 9480761153

  • Pachodi: 9448012491

  • Pandi: 7760522464

  • Pulikkude: 8611202556

  • Swarga: 8762416242

  • Puthur Thalappady: 9164887698

  • Jalsoor Murur: 9880935698

