STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala Startup Mission offers platform for products, services from startup ecosystem

KSUM, in association with various industry bodies, is collecting information to study the needs and problems of industries.

Published: 25th June 2020 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Startup Mission
By ANI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 'Big Demo Day', organised by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), kicked off on Thursday, offering a platform for the industry to tap into innovative and affordable products and services from the startup ecosystem.

KSUM is the central agency of the Government of Kerala for entrepreneurship development in the state.

"The five-day programme, being held in association with state industry bodies, aims at introducing pioneering ideas and technological prowess of startups to Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and corporates, and help them leverage the technology to strengthen and scale-up their businesses," said Saji Gopinath, CEO, Kerala Startup Mission

The cross-sell platform, which facilitates enrolling of both startups and industry, will also be launched on the occasion.

Startups can display the brochure of their products on the platform, and if the products match with the requirement of the industry, the industrialists can interact with them in a win-win situation, he said.

One-to-one pitching and product showcasing will be held as part of the event, which concludes on June 30. Selected startups during the programme will get an opportunity for online interaction with the representatives of corporate firms.

KSUM, in association with various industry bodies, is collecting information to study the needs and problems of industries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Startup Mission Kerala start ups
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp