No transfer for special judge hearing actor abduction case

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has kept in abeyance the order transferring Honey M Varghese, Special Judge, Ernakulam, who is currently hearing the actor abduction case involving actor Dileep, to Kozhikode.

The High Court had earlier directed to constitute a special court headed by a woman judge to hear the case following the petition filed by the victim.

The trial had started and the examination of the victim and some witnesses had been completed. Later, the High Court transferred the judge as Additional District Judge for the trial of cases relating to atrocities against Women and Children, Kozhikode.The order issued by P G Ajithkumar, Registrar, stated that the Special Judge is allowed to continue in her present station until further orders.