Prime accused in Othayi Manaf murder case held after 25 years

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The prime accused in the Othayi Manaf murder case was arrested on Wednesday, nearly 25 years after the incident. Malangadan Shafeeq, 50, nephew of Nilambur MLA P V Anwar, was taken into custody from the Kozhikode airport at 7.50am. Shafeeq returned to the district on a chartered flight from Dubai thinking the Covid situation in the state might help him avoid the security checks at the airport.

However, the immigration department took him into custody and later handed over the accused to Edavanna police. Shafeeq was remanded to judicial custody after conducting his Covid test. He tested negative. According to the police records, Abdul Manaf, son of Alikutty of Edavanna, was stabbed and beaten to death by a gang on April 13, 1995.

A total of 26 people including the MLA was earlier named accused in the case. After the first witness of the murder turned hostile, the court acquitted the MLA and 20 other accused. The petition filed by Abdul Rasaq, brother of Manaf, to review the order acquitting these people is still under the consideration of the High Court. After Rasaq got a court order asking the police to release a lookout notice and arrest the remaining accused, three accused — Malangadan Sherif, 51, (brother of Malangadan Shafeeq), Jabin alias Kabeer, 45, and Kottappuram Mujeeb, 45 — surrendered before the court.