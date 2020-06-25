STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Prime accused in Othayi Manaf murder case held after 25 years

The prime accused in the Othayi Manaf murder case was arrested on Wednesday, nearly 25 years after the incident. 

Published: 25th June 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The prime accused in the Othayi Manaf murder case was arrested on Wednesday, nearly 25 years after the incident. Malangadan Shafeeq, 50, nephew of Nilambur MLA P V Anwar, was taken into custody from the Kozhikode airport at 7.50am. Shafeeq returned to the district on a chartered flight from Dubai thinking the Covid situation in the state might help him avoid the security checks at the airport.

However, the immigration department took him into custody and later handed over the accused to Edavanna police. Shafeeq was remanded to judicial custody after conducting his Covid test. He tested negative. According to the police records, Abdul Manaf, son of Alikutty of Edavanna, was stabbed and beaten to death by a gang on April 13, 1995. 

A total of 26 people including the MLA was earlier named accused in the case. After the first witness of the murder turned hostile, the court acquitted the MLA and 20 other accused. The petition filed by Abdul Rasaq, brother of Manaf, to review the order acquitting these people is still under the consideration of the High Court. After Rasaq got a court order asking the police to release a lookout notice and arrest the remaining accused, three accused — Malangadan Sherif, 51, (brother of Malangadan Shafeeq), Jabin alias Kabeer, 45, and Kottappuram Mujeeb, 45 — surrendered before the court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp