Sabarimala airport: Believers Church may announce its stand on Saturday

The Church, which has already said it won’t oppose the project, is expected to declare its stand on the new development after the meeting.

Sabarimala temple

The Sabarimala temple (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: With the state government moving ahead with its decision to acquire 2,263-acre Cheruvally Estate in Erumeli for the Sabarimala airport project, Tiruvalla-based Believers Church, which presently holds the land in dispute, has called a meeting of its bishops’ council on Saturday to discuss the government’s new order directing the Kottayam District Collector to initiate proceedings for acquiring the land.

The Church, which has already said it won’t oppose the project, is expected to declare its stand on the new development after the meeting. The Church leadership maintained that it would be ready to accept the government decision to acquire the land if the latter acknowledges the Church’s ownership on the land. The meeting will also discuss the High Court’s order directing the government not to forcefully take over the land. 

“We won’t oppose proceedings for land acquisition. But we won’t accept any proceedings to attach the property as government’s land,” said Fr Sijo Pandappallil, Church spokesperson.It is learnt the government is planning to take over the property invoking Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act (LARRA), 2013, which is unlikely to create any issues between the Church and the government.

As per the Act, the government will have to deposit the price of the land in the court as the ownership of the land is in dispute and the Kottayam district administration had earlier filed a civil case at a court in Pala against Believers Church, claiming land ownership. If the Church can prove the ownership in the court, it will be entitled to get the amount.Moreover, the advantage of the LARR Act is that the government can proceed with the acquisition process after depositing the price in the court and hence the project won’t be hindered at any point of time.

Panchayat urges govt to expedite proceedings
The UDF-led Kottayam district panchayat has demanded the government to expedite the proceedings for the airport. In a resolution passed unanimously by the council on Wednesday, the state was requested to realise the project sooner than later after completing land acquisition and follow-up steps as early as possible. The resolution also requested the Centre to sanction all required permissions for the project. The panchayat also offered support to the district administration and the state government for all the procedures for the airport, including land acquisition.

