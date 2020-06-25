STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

UDF claims victory, asks govt to arrange PPE kits

The government decided to revoke its decision after it realised that the public outcry has damaged its image. 

Published: 25th June 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF leadership on Wednesday claimed victory for making the state government relent on its stipulation that Covid-negative certificate mandatory for all non-resident Keralites returning from the Gulf countries. 

While Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the government’s new move to allow NRKs in countries where Covid tests are not available to come back on flights wearing PPE kits is only a “face saving” gesture, former chief minister Oommen Chandy urged the government to ensure the availability of the kits. Muslim League national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty, MP, said the LDF government changed its stand due to the series of protests held by the Opposition. 

The government decided to revoke its decision after it realised that the public outcry has damaged its image. Chennithala said if the government had corrected its stand earlier, the lives of almost 300 NRKs could have been saved. “Right from day one, the Left government had been taking the wrong stand. With the UDF and overseas organisations making a hue and cry over the issue, there was no other alternative before the government but revoke its decision,” said Chennithala.

Chandy urged the government to bear the cost of PPE kits as currently a kit costs `2,000 in the UAE. “Justice was being denied to the NRKs as the state government insisted on Covid-19-negative certificates. Their intention was to ensure that the NRKs don’t come back. The new move to enforce PPE kits is impractical,” said Chandy.

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran said the state government has to accept defeat on the matter, which has once again revealed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s highhandedness and haughtiness. In Kozhikode, Kunhalikutty said the highhandedness of the state government which had led to its “foolish decision” has now been revoked. “More clarity is needed on the requirement of PPE kits. The government should ensure that all passengers are provided with PPE kits as not all can afford to buy them,” said Kunhalikutty.

UDF to hold protests 
UDF convener Benny Behanan said the front will hold protests in all 140 assembly constituencies on Thursday against the apathy being shown towards NRKs. The UDF’s demands include arranging chartered flights for returning NRKs, provide Rs 5,000 to each expatriate who has applied for the NORKA-Roots scheme, earmark a separate welfare fund at the embassies for NRKs and a financial package for family members of the expatriates who died of Covid-19 abroad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PPE kits UDF Ramesh Chennithala
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp