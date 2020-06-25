UDF claims victory, asks govt to arrange PPE kits

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF leadership on Wednesday claimed victory for making the state government relent on its stipulation that Covid-negative certificate mandatory for all non-resident Keralites returning from the Gulf countries.

While Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the government’s new move to allow NRKs in countries where Covid tests are not available to come back on flights wearing PPE kits is only a “face saving” gesture, former chief minister Oommen Chandy urged the government to ensure the availability of the kits. Muslim League national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty, MP, said the LDF government changed its stand due to the series of protests held by the Opposition.

The government decided to revoke its decision after it realised that the public outcry has damaged its image. Chennithala said if the government had corrected its stand earlier, the lives of almost 300 NRKs could have been saved. “Right from day one, the Left government had been taking the wrong stand. With the UDF and overseas organisations making a hue and cry over the issue, there was no other alternative before the government but revoke its decision,” said Chennithala.

Chandy urged the government to bear the cost of PPE kits as currently a kit costs `2,000 in the UAE. “Justice was being denied to the NRKs as the state government insisted on Covid-19-negative certificates. Their intention was to ensure that the NRKs don’t come back. The new move to enforce PPE kits is impractical,” said Chandy.

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran said the state government has to accept defeat on the matter, which has once again revealed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s highhandedness and haughtiness. In Kozhikode, Kunhalikutty said the highhandedness of the state government which had led to its “foolish decision” has now been revoked. “More clarity is needed on the requirement of PPE kits. The government should ensure that all passengers are provided with PPE kits as not all can afford to buy them,” said Kunhalikutty.

UDF to hold protests

UDF convener Benny Behanan said the front will hold protests in all 140 assembly constituencies on Thursday against the apathy being shown towards NRKs. The UDF’s demands include arranging chartered flights for returning NRKs, provide Rs 5,000 to each expatriate who has applied for the NORKA-Roots scheme, earmark a separate welfare fund at the embassies for NRKs and a financial package for family members of the expatriates who died of Covid-19 abroad.