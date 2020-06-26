Active Covid cases cross 100 mark for seventh day

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the seventh day running, Covid cases in the state crossed the 100-mark, with 123 active cases being reported. Of these, 117 are returnees and six picked it up through contact. Mentioning the rate of case per million, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said while the nation’s average is 362, the state’s average stood at 109.

Regarding the fatality rate, the state’s average is 0.6, whereas the national average is 3.1. Also, the sample positivity rate is 1.8 for the state and 6.2 at the national level. Of the positive cases, 84 came from abroad, 33 from other states and six got infected through contact.

The cases include 24 from Palakkad, 18 from Alappuzha, 13 each from Kollam and Pathanamthitta, 10 each from Ernakulam and Thrissur, nine from Kannur, seven from Kozhikode, six from Malappuram, four from Kasaragod, three from Idukki and two each from Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam and Wayanad.

Also on the day, 53 recovered from the illness.

Nine new hotspots were declared on Thursday. They are Malayattoor-Neeleeswaram in Ernakulam, Ajanoor, Vorkadi, Thrikkaripur, Madikkai and Mogral Puthoor in Kasaragod, Kunnamkulam municipality, Kattakambal and Kadavaloor in Thrissur. The active hotspots in the state stand at 113.