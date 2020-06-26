STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Active Covid cases cross 100 mark for seventh day

For the seventh day running, Covid cases in the state crossed the 100-mark, with 123 active cases being reported.

Published: 26th June 2020 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Covid testing, Coronavirus testing

(Image used for representation)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the seventh day running, Covid cases in the state crossed the 100-mark, with 123 active cases being reported. Of these, 117 are returnees and six picked it up through contact. Mentioning the rate of case per million, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said while the nation’s average is 362, the state’s average stood at 109.

Regarding the fatality rate, the state’s average is 0.6, whereas the national average is 3.1. Also, the sample positivity rate is 1.8 for the state and 6.2 at the national level. Of the positive cases, 84 came from abroad, 33 from other states and six got infected through contact.

The cases include 24 from Palakkad, 18 from Alappuzha, 13 each from Kollam and Pathanamthitta, 10 each from Ernakulam and Thrissur, nine from Kannur, seven from Kozhikode, six from Malappuram, four from Kasaragod, three from Idukki and two each from Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam and Wayanad. 
Also on the day, 53 recovered from the illness.

Nine new hotspots were declared on Thursday. They are Malayattoor-Neeleeswaram in Ernakulam, Ajanoor, Vorkadi, Thrikkaripur, Madikkai and Mogral Puthoor in Kasaragod, Kunnamkulam municipality, Kattakambal and Kadavaloor in Thrissur. The active hotspots in the state stand at 113. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Covid cases
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp