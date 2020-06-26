STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cases may spike in August, Kerala to test 15,000 daily

With a large number of expatriates expected to arrive in the coming days, the CM announced a multi-level strategy to treat the rising number of Covid patients.

coronavirus testing

For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid growing concerns and the projection of a spike in Covid patients in August, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday announced the state will ramp up daily tests to 15,000, a two-fold increase, from July. He asked people to be more responsible to prevent a further spread of the virus.

With a large number of expatriates expected to arrive in the coming days, the CM announced a multi-level strategy to treat the rising number of Covid patients. “The strategy, involving Plan A, B & C, has been prepared to ensure the best possible treatment for these patients,” the CM said in his evening presser.

According to Plan A, 29 Covid hospitals and 29 Covid Firstline Treatment Centres have been established in all 14 districts. The facilities at private hospitals will also be used, if required. Currently, 2,937 hospitals have been set up with 8,537 beds, 872 ICU beds and 482 ventilators. If the number of patients increases, more beds in select hospitals will be used for Covid treatment. In addition, a second tier of Covid hospitals is being prepared.

“The government’s approach is to provide all possible facilities. People are being taken to hospitals in government ambulances for testing, quarantine and treatment,” Pinarayi said. On the influx of people from abroad, he said a total of 111 chartered flights and 43 flights under the Vande Bharat mission were scheduled between June 25 and June 30.

“We expect 40-50 flights per day from Friday. There are more flights to Kochi and Kozhikode. Taking this into account, extensive arrangements are being made at every airport,” he said. Antibody kits for Covid tests have been delivered and special booths set up for the purpose, he said, while urging overseas returnees to be more responsible even if tests at the airport turn Covid negative. Only 7 per cent of the virus spread has happened through overseas returnees, indicating that 93 per cent of the Covid positive persons from abroad have followed the quarantine norms, he said.

Community spread?

  • Pinarayi Vijayan says the govt may set up second-line Covid hospitals
  • He urges returning NRKs to strictly follow isolation norms
  • Health Minister K K Shailaja says community transmission can happen any moment in the state
