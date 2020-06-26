STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eight other girls locked up, asked to smuggle gold by those who blackmailed Shamna Kasim: Model

In a complaint, lodged with Kochi City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare on Thursday, she said she had been locked up in a hotel room for eight days.

Published: 26th June 2020 12:32 AM

Mollywood actress Shamna Kasim

Mollywood actress Shamna Kasim (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A model hailing from Alappuzha has alleged that the gang members arrested in the case of blackmailing actor Shamna Kasim had tried to persuade her and seven other girls to smuggle gold.

In a complaint, lodged with Kochi City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare on Thursday, she said she had been locked up in a hotel room for eight days.

"It was in March last year, eight girls, including me, were asked to come to Palakkad for a film shoot. When we reached there, they asked us to escort them in luxurious cars and when we refused, they locked us up in the hotel room. They even denied us food and asked us to engage in gold smuggling. They threatened to kill our family members when we did not obey them. Though I lodged a complaint with the Ernakulam North police station then, no further action has been taken so far," she said.

