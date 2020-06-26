Kerala government mulls bus fare hike

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The bus fare in Kerala is likely to go up as a judicial commission appointed to study the sector has recommended in favour of a hike. The government would take up the interim-report submitted by Justice M Ramachandran Commission on Thursday. The commission has recommended a hike in minimum fare from Rs 8 to Rs 10 and to reintroduce single fare stage. The latter recommendation would mean an increase in additional fare calculated above minimum fare.

The commission reportedly recommended an increase of 30 per cent in ordinary services, 40 per cent and 50 per cent for limited and superclass travels respectively. The recommendations are for a temporary period to tide over the impact of the pandemic. The commission also recommended the buses to limit the passenger intake to maintain social distancing.

The private bus operators demanded a fare hike to make the service sustainable.

KSRTC has incurred a loss of Rs 37 crore after its restarted operation in a limited manner. The government earlier increased the basic fare to Rs 12 during the lockdown. But it was reverted back to Rs 8 when the lockdown was lifted. Though the private bus operators approached the High Court against the order, the court favoured the government.

The commission was appointed to study the revival of the sector in February.

