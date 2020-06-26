STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Make tests mandatory for all entering Kerala: Experts

They say testing rate must be increased like neighbouring states to understand scale of transmission; but expert panel member says probability-based testing is more important

Published: 26th June 2020 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala’s excellent track record so far in fighting the SARS-CoV-2 has suffered a dent in recent days with allegations of insufficient testing being done. While the neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka conduct 10,000 to 30,000 tests per day, Kerala is conducting only around 4,000 tests. Added to this are cases of people testing positive after arriving in other states from Kerala, which has put the testing strategy of the state under a cloud of doubt. 

Experts advise that the state must ramp up testing and make tests mandatory for all those who  arrive by road as well.  According to many experts who have been closely monitoring the spread of the pandemic in the state, it is high time the state revised its testing strategy in view of the surge in Covid-19 positive cases in the state over the past one month.

“The test positivity rate of Kerala is very low compared to other states, but the state needs to scale up testing. Antibody testing, which should be undertaken to understand the range and scale of transmission of the virus in all districts, has still not begun. Testing, tracing and isolation are the key to keeping the virus in check. If we falter at the first step itself without proper testing, especially those coming from other states by road, we will not succeed in containing the virus spread,” said Rijo John, health economist and senior fellow at the Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR). 

“There should be mandatory Covid tests for all entering the state especially since we are seeing a surge in positive cases,” said Dr Tinku Joseph, pulmonologist at the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences. 
However, Rajeev Sadanandan, member of the government’s expert committee on Covid-19, differs with this view. He said the number of tests being done is not as important as how intelligently the state’s surveillance system is designed. 

“There is no point in mass testing -- the world is moving from mass lockdown to focused population restrictions in particular areas, like what is being done in Beijing. There is no need to compare our numbers with other states; the concern should be where the pandemic, as far as Kerala is concerned, is going. It is not only the numbers that matter when it comes to issues relating to public health. A probability assessment of population and probability-based testing must be done. So far, the prevalence of the virus has been low and the numbers have remained low.

A population-proportional sampling based on a scientific model is required,” said Rajeev.  Testing is done in different states for different purposes and is designed as part of the strategy of each state. “The testing methodology and purpose vary from place to place. For example, in Chennai, the prevalence rate of the virus has gone really high, so the tests are a mix of surveillance and case detection,” said another member of the committee.

Meanwhile, Dr Anup R Warrier, infectious disease expert, said Tamil Nadu has gone way above the curve in testing, thanks to its RT-PCR testing facilities and laboratory infrastructure that are way ahead of Kerala. “For Kerala, full-fledged virology institutes and PCR testing facilities are fewer in number, affecting our testing strategy. We have less than 25 testing centres for Covid, while this is above 40 for Tamil Nadu. However, we can revise our testing strategy by increasing the hospital-based tests at least,” said Dr Anup.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Covid-19
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp