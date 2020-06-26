Make tests mandatory for all entering Kerala: Experts

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala’s excellent track record so far in fighting the SARS-CoV-2 has suffered a dent in recent days with allegations of insufficient testing being done. While the neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka conduct 10,000 to 30,000 tests per day, Kerala is conducting only around 4,000 tests. Added to this are cases of people testing positive after arriving in other states from Kerala, which has put the testing strategy of the state under a cloud of doubt.

Experts advise that the state must ramp up testing and make tests mandatory for all those who arrive by road as well. According to many experts who have been closely monitoring the spread of the pandemic in the state, it is high time the state revised its testing strategy in view of the surge in Covid-19 positive cases in the state over the past one month.

“The test positivity rate of Kerala is very low compared to other states, but the state needs to scale up testing. Antibody testing, which should be undertaken to understand the range and scale of transmission of the virus in all districts, has still not begun. Testing, tracing and isolation are the key to keeping the virus in check. If we falter at the first step itself without proper testing, especially those coming from other states by road, we will not succeed in containing the virus spread,” said Rijo John, health economist and senior fellow at the Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR).

“There should be mandatory Covid tests for all entering the state especially since we are seeing a surge in positive cases,” said Dr Tinku Joseph, pulmonologist at the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences.

However, Rajeev Sadanandan, member of the government’s expert committee on Covid-19, differs with this view. He said the number of tests being done is not as important as how intelligently the state’s surveillance system is designed.

“There is no point in mass testing -- the world is moving from mass lockdown to focused population restrictions in particular areas, like what is being done in Beijing. There is no need to compare our numbers with other states; the concern should be where the pandemic, as far as Kerala is concerned, is going. It is not only the numbers that matter when it comes to issues relating to public health. A probability assessment of population and probability-based testing must be done. So far, the prevalence of the virus has been low and the numbers have remained low.

A population-proportional sampling based on a scientific model is required,” said Rajeev. Testing is done in different states for different purposes and is designed as part of the strategy of each state. “The testing methodology and purpose vary from place to place. For example, in Chennai, the prevalence rate of the virus has gone really high, so the tests are a mix of surveillance and case detection,” said another member of the committee.

Meanwhile, Dr Anup R Warrier, infectious disease expert, said Tamil Nadu has gone way above the curve in testing, thanks to its RT-PCR testing facilities and laboratory infrastructure that are way ahead of Kerala. “For Kerala, full-fledged virology institutes and PCR testing facilities are fewer in number, affecting our testing strategy. We have less than 25 testing centres for Covid, while this is above 40 for Tamil Nadu. However, we can revise our testing strategy by increasing the hospital-based tests at least,” said Dr Anup.