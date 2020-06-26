STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mentally challenged woman kills 7-year-old son

Deceased Mohammed Irfan was set to join the second standard at the Bheemanad GUP school where he studied.

Published: 26th June 2020 06:59 AM

Mohammed Irfan

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A 36-yearold mentally chal - lenged mother of two from Vadasseripuram, Bheemanad in Allanallur here on Thursday stabbed her elder child to death. Seven-year-old Mohammed Irfan suffered severe stab wounds on the back and behind the neck in the incident which occurred around 5am.

Accused Hasanath, daughter of Hamza, ‘Nalakath’, also threw down Husna, her nine-month-old daughter. People were alerted by the screams of the toddler. Only the accused, whose husband Zakeer Hussein hails from Aluva, and the children were present in the house at the time of the incident.

Deceased Mohammed Irfan was set to join the second standard at the Bheemanad GUP school where he studied. According to the locals, Hasanath had been undergoing treatment for psychological problems at the Ameena hospital in Perinthalmanna for the last five years. Nattukal police too said Hasanath suffered from mental problems and that a case has been registered.

