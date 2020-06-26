Rehana files anticipatory bail plea

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Controversial activist Rehana Fathima absconded after the Kochi City police launched a probe against her in connection with her allowing her kids to paint on her semi-nude body and posting a video of the same on social media.

The police carried out a search at BSNL Quarters, Rehana’s residence, in Kochi on Thursday. A team led by Aneesh K G, Inspector, Ernakulam South, seized a laptop and a mobile phone from the house. Manoj Sreedhar, her husband, told the police she was at a friend’s house in Kozhikode. The police directed him to ask her to appear before the police. “She has filed an anticipatory bail plea before the High Court. We will initiate further proceedings as per the court’s directions,” said Aneesh.