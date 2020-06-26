Suicide of SNDP leader: Kin demand detailed inquiry, Vellappally wants CBI probe

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The family of SNDP Yogam leader KK Mahesan on Thursday demanded a detailed inquiry into his suicide, while yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan called for a CBI probe. Mahesan’s body was found hanging in a room in the SNDP Yogam’s Kanichukulangara union office on Wednesday.

M S Anil, nephew of Mahesan, said they would lodge complaints with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and State Police Chief Loknath Behera demanding a detailed probe into the role of SNDP Yogam leaders and others in the death of his uncle. “The death of Mahesan amounts to murder.

All details in the letters written by Mahesan are correct and contain information about all people who had harassed and tortured him. He had earlier mentioned to us that some people were trying to make him an accused in fake cases and trying to put him behind bars, but he would not allow it,” Anil told reporters in Alappuzha.

At the same time, Vellappally demanded a CBI inquiry into the death of Mahesan. “Mahesan was innocent in the cases related to the misappropriation of the yogam’s micro-credit scheme funds. Mahesan didn’t have any role. Mahesan feared that he might be trapped in the cases,” said Vellappally.